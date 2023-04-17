JEE Main April Session 2023 Overall Expert Review: 'Papers Easier Than Session 1 Exam'

The JEE Main 2023 (B.E./B.Tech) exam was conducted entirely in computer-based mode by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main Exam 2023 (B.E./B.Tech.) was held on the 6th, 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th of April 2023. More than 8 lakh students took this test. This exam was conducted online across 400+ exam centres in India and abroad. The exam was conducted in two shifts, i.e., shift 1 - 9 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 - 3 pm to 6 pm. Nitin Arora, Assistant Director Academics Engineering., Aakash BYJU'S Live has shared the overall review of JEE Main April session 2023.

The students had to attempt 75 questions out of 90. Each question was of 4 marks. The correct answer awards 4 marks and the wrong answer deducts 1 mark. These 90 questions were divided into 3 sections, Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. Each of these sections has subsections (A and B). In Section A all the questions were compulsory and in Section B, students had to attempt any 5 questions out of 10.

JEE Mains Session 2 (2023) Overall Review

Subject-wise and overall difficulty level. Overall Difficulty Level (on a scale of 3) (Average of all the shifts) Easy - 1; Medium - 2; Difficult - 3.

Subject Difficulty Level Physics 1.27 Chemistry 1.20 Mathematics 1.59 Overall 1.34

As per the expert faculties of BYJU, the overall difficulty was easy to moderate. Questions in all the shifts were approximately distributed equally across the syllabus for Class 11 and Class 12.

As per the averages of all the shifts, Chemistry was the easiest section to attempt. The Chemistry section mostly consisted of easy-level questions.

Physics was moderately challenging. It was a bit more difficult than chemistry but easier than Mathematics. The physics section mostly consisted of easy to moderate-level questions.

Mathematics was the toughest section to attempt. The questions were lengthy and tricky to attempt. The mathematics section consisted of mostly moderate to difficult-type questions and had more difficult-level questions than any other subject.

Overall Review Compared to the Previous Year

The difficulty level of the exam was similar compared to previous years, as per our expert faculties. The physics and chemistry section was a bit easier than the Session 1 exam 2023. Mathematics was less difficult than Session 1, 2023. Most of the questions were lengthy in calculations but doable.

JEE Main Cut-Off Expectation

This year, the expected cut-off percentile is higher as compared to last year, as the overall paper difficulty level was easier than the previous year.