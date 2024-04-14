×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

JEE Main April Session 2024 Answer Key Out, Raise Objections Before April 14; Check Steps Here

JEE Main Session 2 answer key 2024 has been released at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Raise objections before April 14. Check steps here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024 Mains session 2 on April 12, 2024. This development comes as a relief for candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance test, as they can now assess their performance and predict their scores. For candidates who find discrepancies or have objections regarding the answers provided in the provisional answer key, the NTA has provided a window to challenge the key. Candidates can submit their challenges online until April 14, 2024. Here's how to raise an objection:

How to download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 answer key 2024

To access the JEE Main 2024 session 2 answer key, candidates need to follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  2. Look for the link to download the answer key for session 2.
  3. Click on the link and you will be directed to a login page.
  4. Log in using your application number and date of birth.
  5. Once logged in, you will be able to download the answer key for JEE Main 2024 session 2.

Direct link for official notice. 

Direct link to check answer key.

How to challenge JEE Main answer key 2024

  1. Visit the official website of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  2. Look for the link to challenge the provisional answer key for session 2.
  3. Click on the link and you will be directed to a login page.
  4. Log in using your application number and date of birth.
  5. Select the questions you want to challenge and provide a valid reason/supporting document for each objection.
  6. Pay the non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 online.
  7. Submit your challenges before the deadline.

The JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 across various examination centers nationwide. Along with the answer key, the NTA has also uploaded the question papers and recorded responses on the official website.

After reviewing the grievances submitted by the candidates, the NTA will release the final answer key. According to the NTA notification, if any challenges made by the candidates are found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly, and the revised final answer keys will be used to prepare and declare the results. However, individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenges.

Candidates can expect an update regarding the result declaration shortly after the final answer key is released.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 07:45 IST

