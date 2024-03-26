Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip today, March 26. As soon as it is released, candidates who have completed their registration for the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 will gain access to download their Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2 from the official website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

The second session of the JEE Main exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from April 4 to April 15, 2024. The exams will be held in two shifts – the first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Advertisement

Initially, according to the information bulletin of JEE Mains, exam city slips were slated to be available by the third week of March. However, they have not been issued as of now. Candidates will be able to procure them by utilizing their application number and date of birth.

How to download the JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main exam at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and locate the 'Public Notices' section.

Step 3: Look for the option titled "Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City to the Applicants of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2". This notice will be available as a PDF.

Step 5: Enter your details such as Application number, date of birth, course, and the security pin as prompted. Then, click on submit.

Step 6: Your JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the slip and ensure to keep a copy for future reference.