Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:16 IST

JEE Main BTech Admit Card 2024 likely to be released today, here's how to download

The eagerly awaited JEE Main 2024 admit card for the B.Tech/B.E paper 1 exam is anticipated to be released today, January 23, 2024. How to download.

Nandini Verma
JEE Main Btech admit card today
JEE Main Btech admit card today | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
The eagerly awaited JEE Main 2024 admit card for the B.Tech/B.E paper 1 exam is anticipated to be released today, January 23, 2024. Aspirants can access their admit cards through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

The examination is scheduled to be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024, with two shifts: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. To download the admit card, candidates are required to log in to the official website using their application number and date of birth.

To ensure a smooth examination process, it is strongly advised that candidates download their admit cards at least three days before the exam date. This precautionary measure aims to mitigate any potential last-minute issues and ensure a hassle-free experience for all candidates.

Aspirants are urged to stay vigilant for updates on the official website and promptly download their JEE Main 2024 admit cards for a seamless and stress-free examination process.

How to download JEE Main BTech Admit Card 2024

To download the JEE Main 2024 B.Tech/B.E paper 1 admit card, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  2. Look for the link to download the admit card on the homepage.
  3. Click on the admit card download link and enter your application number and date of birth.
  4. After entering the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check all the details on the admit card and then download it.
  6. Save the admit card on your device and take a printout for future reference.
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:16 IST

