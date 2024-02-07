Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

JEE Main Btech Admit Card 2024 Released by NTA, here's how to download

NTA has released the admit card for the JEE Main 2024 B.E/B.Tech Paper 1 examination, scheduled for January 27.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the JEE Main 2024 B.E/B.Tech Paper 1 examination, scheduled for January 27. Aspirants can access the admit card through the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. To download the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

How to download JEE Mains admit card 2024

1. Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official NTA JEE website.

2. Click on the link for the JEE Mains Exam 2024 admit card, prominently displayed on the home page.

3. A new page will emerge, prompting candidates to input their login details.

Direct link to download JEE Main admit card 

Containing vital information such as exam day details, shift timing, reporting time, and exam day instructions, the JEE Main 2024 admit card serves as a crucial document for candidates[3]. Before the examination, candidates are strongly advised to carefully verify all the details furnished on the admit card[2].

JEE Main Btech paper

The National Testing Agency is orchestrating the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 across various centers nationwide and 22 centers internationally. Candidates scheduled for the Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) examination on January 27, 2024, can now download their Admit Card from the official website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ starting January 24, 2024. Candidates must ensure the presence of the barcode on the Admit Card during the download process.

For subsequent exam dates, Admit Cards will be released in due course. Aspirants are urged to meticulously review the Subject-Specific Instructions and other guidelines provided in the question paper. In case of any challenges while downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (January 2024), candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in. Regular updates can be found on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/).

Published January 25th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

