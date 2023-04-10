JEE Main Day 3 Shift 2 Paper Analysis: Questions Were Asked From These Topics, Check Here

JEE Main paper analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the 3rd day of JEE Main Session 2 exams today, April 10. In the second shift, the reporting time for students was 2.20 pm. The exam began at 3 pm. As per the immediate reactions of students, Maths was Moderate, Physics was Easy, while Chemistry was reported as Easy to Moderate. Overall, this paper was Moderate level as per students. Check JEE Main paper analysis shared by FIITJEE Noida students. FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and confirm once the question papers are released by NTA, said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Head.

JEE Main Day 3 afternoon shift paper analysis

There were a total of 90 questions and the total marks for JEE Main Paper-1 were 300.Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. In Physics weightage is given to class XII chapters.

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Conic Sections and Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Ellipse, Circle, Parabola, Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Functions, AOD, Areas, and Differential Equations. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was also tricky for a few students.

Physics – EASY level. Weightage is given to chapters on Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Magnetism, SHM & Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Ray Optics, Wave Optics, Semiconductors and Modern Physics. Numerical-based questions were reported as Easy. Chapters of XII Class had more weightage. Assertion -Reasoning questions had mixed concepts.

Chemistry - Easy To Moderate level. Physical & Inorganic Chemistry had more weight. Questions were asked from Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Polymers, Alcohols, Ethers & Phenols, and Aryl & Alkyl halides in Organic Chemistry. Ionic Equilibrium, Solid State, Surface Chemistry, Coordination Compounds, Mole Concept, Electrochemistry, Atomic Structure, Chemical Kinetics. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from p-block and d-block, Ores & Metallurgy.