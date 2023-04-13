JEE Main Day 6 Shift 1 Paper Analysis: 'Questions Tougher Than April 11, 12 Exams'

JEE Main paper analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the sixth day of JEE Main Session 2 exams today, April 13. The reporting time for students in the first shift was 7.20 am. The exam started at 9 am. As per the immediate reactions of students, Mathematics was Moderately Tough Level while Physics was Easy among the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students. Check JEE Main paper analysis shared by FIITJEE Noida students. FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and confirm once the question papers are released by NTA, said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Head.

JEE Main April 13 Paper Analysis

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Few students reported this Paper to be slightly tougher than those held on 11th & 12th April 2023 in Physics & Chemistry.

Mathematics – Moderately Tough level. Questions were asked from all chapters with more weightage given to Co-ordinate Geometry & Algebra. Mixed Concept Questions were asked from Parabolas, Circles, Ellipses, and Hyperbolas. In Algebra chapters covered were Complex Numbers, Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Matrices & Determinants, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Vectors (2 questions), and 3 D Geometry (3 questions). In Calculus - Functions, Indefinite Integrals, Application of Derivative, Area, Differential Equations. The numerical Section had lengthy calculations. A few questions were reported as Tricky.



Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Kinetic Theory of Gases, Rotational Motion, EM Waves, Electrostatics, Communication Systems, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Error Analysis, Work Power & Energy, SHM & Waves, Modern Physics & Wave Optics. Numerical-based questions were Lengthy but easy. Overall, this section was balanced as per students.



Chemistry – Easy to Moderate Level. Inorganic & Organic Chemistry had more weight compared to Physical Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry – Solutions, Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics, and Ionic Equilibrium. Questions were also asked from s & p block, Coordination Compounds, Surface Chemistry, Ores & Metallurgy. Some mixed-concept questions were asked in Organic Chemistry involving Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Aryl & Alkyl halides, GOC, and Polymers. Some students reported Chemistry as time-consuming and tricky.

