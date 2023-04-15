JEE Main Day 7 Shift 1 Paper Expert Analysis: 'Physics Easiest, Overall Paper Moderate'

JEE Main paper analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the seventh and last day of JEE Main Session 2 exams today, April 15. The reporting time for students in the first shift was 7.20 am. The exam started at 9 am. As per the immediate reactions of students, Mathematics was Moderately Tough Level while Physics was Easy among the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students. Check JEE Main paper analysis shared by FIITJEE Noida students. FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and confirm once the question papers are released by NTA, said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Head.

There was a total of 90 questions and the total marks for JEE Main Paper-1 were 300.5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject. The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

JEE Main Day 7 Shift 1 paper analysis 2023

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Questions were asked from all chapters with more weightage given to Calculus & Algebra. In Calculus questions are asked from almost all chapters of Limits & Continuity, Differentiability, Indefinite & Definite Integrals, Application of Derivative, Area, and Differential Equations. In Algebra chapters covered were Complex Numbers, Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Matrices & Determinants, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics, Permutation & Combination. More than one question from Vectors, 3 D Geometry, Matrices, Probability. Mixed Concept Questions were asked from Parabolas, Circles, Ellipse. The numerical Section had lengthy calculations. A few questions were reported as Lengthy & Tricky.

Physics – Easy level. More weightage is given to chapters of class XII. Questions asked from Kinematics, Gravitation, SHM, Heat & Thermodynamics, Circular Motion, Rotational Motion, EM Waves, Electrostatics (Dipole ), Communication Systems, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Ray & Wave Optics. Numerical-based questions were Lengthy but easy.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate Level. Inorganic had more weight compared to Physical & Organic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry – Solutions, Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics, and Ionic Equilibrium. Questions were also asked from s & p block, Coordination Compounds, Titrations, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Solid State, Ores & Metallurgy. Some mixed-concept questions were asked in Organic Chemistry involving Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Aryl & Alkyl halides, GOC, and Polymers. Some students reported Chemistry as time-consuming.