'JEE Main Final Answer Key Of One Question Wrong'; Students, Expert Request NTA To Review

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main Session 2 final provisional key on April 24. However, students and experts have pointed out an error in the final key. The answer to a question asked in April 8 second shift exam is incorrect. Despite being challenged during the objection-raising window of JEE Main provisional answer key, NTA has not revised the answer, says candidates.

Many candidates who appeared in the JEE Main exam on April 8 have tweeted to NTA that the answer key to question ID 7155054259 is incorrect. "On 8th April, Shift -2 question ID: 7155054259 answer should be Option ID: 71550513462 but it is wrongly given by NTA in the final key as Option ID: 71550513459. All students are worried," said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida head.

NTA released the JEE Main session 2 provisional answer key on April 19. Candidates were allowed to challenge the JEE Main answer key till April 21. " Students had challenged the key and paid the fee to challenge the same. However, the answer key was not revised," said Ramesh Batlish of FIITJEE.

JEE Main session 2 exams were conducted from April 6 to 15. The final answer key has been released on April 24 and the JEE Main result 2023 is expected to be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in on April 26. However, NTA has not announced the date and time for the JEE Main result officially. Candidates are advised to visit the JEE Main official website regularly for updates.



