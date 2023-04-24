JEE Main Final Answer Key Out At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Results To Be Declared Soon

JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main session 2 final answer key today, April 24. Candidates can check the answer key online at the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session 2 result is expected to be out tomorrow. Once released, candidates will be able to check their JEE main final answer key and result online.
JEE Main April session exams were conducted between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was released on April 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. NTA after considering the valid objections released a revised and final answer key on its official website. JEE Mains result will be based on the final answer key.
How to check and download the final answer key
- Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website
- Step 2: Then on the homepage, look for 'Public notice' section
- Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE – 2023 (Session 2) – FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)"
- Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference
JEE Main result 2023: Here's how to check scorecards
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the JEE Main Result website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2023 Result-April Session" link.
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2023 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
- Step 4: Post-submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Candidates should go through the same and save the JEE Main 2023 result
- Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference