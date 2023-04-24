JEE Main Final Answer Key Out At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Results To Be Declared Soon

JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main session 2 final answer key today, April 24. Candidates can check the answer key online at the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session 2 result is expected to be out tomorrow. Once released, candidates will be able to check their JEE main final answer key and result online.

JEE Main April session exams were conducted between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was released on April 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. NTA after considering the valid objections released a revised and final answer key on its official website. JEE Mains result will be based on the final answer key.

How to check and download the final answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website

Step 2: Then on the homepage, look for 'Public notice' section

Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE – 2023 (Session 2) – FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)"

Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

JEE Main result 2023: Here's how to check scorecards