JEE Main, NEET UG 2022: Free Lectures By IIT Professors, Subject Experts Uploaded By NTA

If you are preparing for any of the major entrance tests like JEE or NEET, National Testing Agency is there to help you out in preparation. NTA has uploaded the JEE Main 2022 study material and NEET UG study material on its website. JEE is conducted for admissions to engineering and architecture programmes and NEET-UG is for medical and allied courses. Last year, the NEET-UG exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

The NTA releases JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 free mock tests at nta.ac.in. By taking those mock tests, engineering and medical candidates try to improve their speed and accuracy. The NTA also hosts content-best video lectures on nta.ac.in. Students preparing for JEE Main, NEET exams can watch these videos free of cost. These videos are prepared by IIT professors and experts are available for Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology.

Here is the direct link to watch lectures

National Test Abhyas used by many students

National Test Abhyas which was launched two years ago has also proved to be beneficial to many students. The Daily Test combines relevant academic content with an artificial intelligence-driven personalized adaptive learning platform to help you score to your potential. The steps to attempt a test have been mentioned below.

Here is how to attempt a test on the National Test Abhyas app

Step 1: Login into your National Test Abhyas app on your device. You will see a list of different tests.

Step 2: Click on the test type that you want to attempt. Then, you will see a list of all tests under the selected test type on the screen.

Step 3: After you click on a specific test, you will be directed to the instructions page.

Step 4: Then, read the instructions carefully and click on "I am ready to begin" to take the test

National Testing Agency is expected to announce the schedule for major entrance exams of the country including NEET-UG and CUCET by next week. On March 1, PTI reported that the Medical Advisory Council of the National Medical Commission had a meeting with National Testing Agency (NTA). It was told back then that the schedule for the three entrance exams is likely to be announced sometime next week.

JEE Main 2022: Here is all we know so far

The National Testing Agency has started the registration procedure for the JEE Mains 2022 on March 1, 2022. The deadline to apply will end on March 31, 2022. NTA will conduct JEE Mains in 2022 in two sessions. The first session will be conducted in April 2022, and the second session will be held in May 2022. As per schedule, the JEE Mains 2022 dates, the April session will be held on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022. While the second session will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.

Last year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May, but those were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining two phases were conducted in August and September last.

JEE Main 2022: Here's how to register for IIT entrance exam