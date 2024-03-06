Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Mains Paper 2 Session 1, which is now accessible on the official website, nta.ac.in. Aspiring candidates can readily obtain the JEE Main answer key PDF from the official website. The window for objections to the JEE Mains 2024 answer key was open from February 7 to 9, allowing candidates to address any discrepancies they identified.

To access the JEE Main BArch answer key 2024, candidates were required to provide their unique candidate ID and password. This facilitated the process of cross-referencing their responses and estimating their potential scores in the Joint Entrance Examination Main.

The JEE Mains 2024 B.Arch exam took place on January 24 during shift 2, marking a significant milestone for aspirants. With the availability of the JEE Main paper 2 answer key 2024, candidates can now meticulously review their answers and gauge their performance in the examination.

Here's how candidates can download the JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2024:

1. Visit the official website of JEE Main.

2. Locate and click on the designated link for the JEE answer key 2024.

3. The JEE Main answer key 2024 for paper 2 will be promptly displayed on the screen.

4. Download the JEE Mains 2024 answer key to verify your responses and assess your probable scores accurately.

Direct link to download JEE Main final answer key 2024.