JEE Main Paper Analysis Of April 10 Exam: Questions From All Chapters Of CBSE Class 11, 12

JEE Main paper analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the 3rd day of JEE Main Session 2 exams today, April 10. The reporting time for students was 8.20 am. The exam began at 9 am. As per the immediate reactions of students, Mathematics was easy to moderate while Physics & Chemistry were easy among the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Easy level as per students. Check JEE Main paper analysis shared by FIITJEE Noida students. FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and confirm once the question papers are released by NTA, said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Head.

JEE Main day 3 paper analysis

There were a total of 90 questions and the Total mark for JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject. The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

Part II- Chemistry had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

Part III- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters.

Section-wise analysis

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters with an emphasis on Chapters on Algebra & Coordinate Geometry. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, Vectors, 3 D Geometry, Straight Line, Parabola, Circle, Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics, Complex Numbers, Definite Integrals, and Differential Equations. The Numerical Section had a few lengthy calculations but was easy.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Gravitation, EM Waves, Wave Optics, Ray Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism & Matter, Current Electricity & Modern Physics, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work Power Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, Semi-Conductors, Communication Systems. MCQs were relatively easy. Some assertion reasoning questions were also asked. Overall a Balanced section.

Chemistry – Easy level. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weight compared to Physical & Organic Chemistry. Questions asked from Electrochemistry, Ores & Metallurgy, Chemical Bonding, Mole Concept, d – block & f- block, Qualitative Chemistry, and Coordination Compounds. Organic Chemistry had some easy questions about Amines, Alcohols, and Phenols. Some questions from Polymers & Environmental Chemistry were NCERT Based.