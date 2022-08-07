JEE Main Result 2022: Check List Of Websites To Know Session 2 Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency is likely to declare the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 today August 7, 2022. Once released, candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nta.nic.in. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the results. However, media reports suggest that the JEE Result 2022 will be released today by 10 pm.
In order to check the result of JEE Main, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their application number and date of birth. Candidates must take note that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the scores. This year, more than 6 lakh students took the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams, which were concluded between July 25 and July 30, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure and list of websites to check the JEE Main Result 2022.
In case, candidates face any issues regarding the results, they can use the helpline numbers to solve queries. Candidates can write to JEE Main using Email ID- jeemain@nta.ac.in. Also, they can reach out to the NTA by using the contact number -011-69227700 011-40759000. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.
