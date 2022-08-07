JEE Main Result 2022: Check List Of Websites To Know Session 2 Scores

JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency is likely to declare the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 today August 7, 2022. Once released, candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nta.nic.in. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the results. However, media reports suggest that the JEE Result 2022 will be released today by 10 pm.

In order to check the result of JEE Main, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their application number and date of birth. Candidates must take note that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the scores. This year, more than 6 lakh students took the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams, which were concluded between July 25 and July 30, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure and list of websites to check the JEE Main Result 2022.

JEE Mains 2022: List of websites to check results

ntaresults.nic.in outcome 2022 www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 nta.ac.in

JEE Main session 2: Check important dates

Session 2 examination was conducted between July 25 and July 31, 2022

JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2022 Session 2 was released on August 3, 2022

The deadline to raise objections against it ended on August 5, 2022

The session 2 final key has been released on August 7, 2022

The result will also be released on August 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Here's how to check JEE Main result 2022 session 2

Step 1: To check the JEE Main Results, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main 2022 official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 result.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main session 2 results," on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the application number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Automatically, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned in the JEE Main Scorecard 2022.

Step 6: Download the JEE Main 2022 result for future needs.

More details

In case, candidates face any issues regarding the results, they can use the helpline numbers to solve queries. Candidates can write to JEE Main using Email ID- jeemain@nta.ac.in. Also, they can reach out to the NTA by using the contact number -011-69227700 011-40759000. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative