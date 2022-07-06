JEE Main Result 2022 For Session 1 Exam Expected To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) results today. After declaration, students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains 2022 session 2 registration window has been reopened today and will be active till July 9 up to 11.50 PM. To check the JEE Main 2022 session 1 results, candidates are required to enter their JEE Mains 2022 application number and date of birth.

As per the JEE Main latest notice issued by the NTA, "The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of results will be displayed on the JEE (Main) portal in due course."

List of websites to check JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022

www.nta.ac.in 2022 ntaresults.nic.in 2022 jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Main Results

Step 1: To check JEE Main Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

Step 2: Then, click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result for future use.

The NTA JEE Main result 2022 session 1 will include details like the candidate's name, subject-wise scores, total marks, and other information. Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Joint Entrance Examination, Main for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 GFTIS. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative