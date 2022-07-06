JEE Main Result 2022 For Session 1 Exam Expected To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) results today. After declaration, students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains 2022 session 2 registration window has been reopened today and will be active till July 9 up to 11.50 PM. To check the JEE Main 2022 session 1 results, candidates are required to enter their JEE Mains 2022 application number and date of birth.
As per the JEE Main latest notice issued by the NTA, "The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of results will be displayed on the JEE (Main) portal in due course."
The NTA JEE Main result 2022 session 1 will include details like the candidate's name, subject-wise scores, total marks, and other information. Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Joint Entrance Examination, Main for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 GFTIS. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.