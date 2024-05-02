Advertisement

National Testing Agency (NTA) has made a significant move by initiating a strict 3-year debarment against 39 candidates. This action comes as a response to allegations of using unfair means during the examination. The agency's notice underscores the gravity of such infractions and serves as a deterrent to future misconduct.

Underlining the severity of the situation, NTA emphasizes that candidates found with more than one application number, resulting in multiple scorecards, will face stringent repercussions. This proactive measure is aimed at upholding the integrity and fairness of the examination process.

In adherence to court directives, NTA reiterates that candidates cannot obtain two scorecards on different application numbers for the same examination within a year. As per protocol, the agency ensures that only the best scores of candidates with multiple applications are considered and declared on the scorecard.

The move underscores NTA's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and transparency in the examination process. It serves as a stern reminder to all candidates to uphold the principles of fairness and integrity during the examination.

As candidates await the announcement of the JEE Main 2024 session 2 paper 2 results, NTA's decisive action underscores its unwavering dedication to ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants.