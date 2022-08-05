JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Deadline To Raise Objections Ends Today

JEE Main Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is all set to deactivate the link for downloading JEE Main session 2 answer key 2022. The answer key was released on August 3, 2022. NTA has provided an opportunity to students to raise objections against it. Candidates who took the exam and want to raise objections against Joint Entrance Examination can do it now.

Candidates must note that they are required to enter their application number and password to check the JEE Main Answer key. Also, candidates can check their answer key by entering their application number and date of birth. The steps which have to be followed to download answer key and raise objections against it are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main session 2: Check important dates here

Session 2 examination was conducted between July 25 and July 31, 2022

JEE Main Answer Key 2022 Session 2 was released on August 3, 2022

The deadline to raise objections against it will end on August 5, 2022

The session 2 result is expected to be released on August 6, 2022

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to check JEE Main answer key 2022

Step 1: In order to check the JEE Main Answer Key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of the NTA Joint Entrance Examination jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Download JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 2."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Step 4: The JEE Main question paper and session 2 answer key will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must download and take a printout of the copy for future use.

JEE Main 2022: Step-by-step guide to download the result