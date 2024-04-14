Advertisement

Attention JEE Main Session 2 candidates! Today, April 14, 2024, marks the final day to challenge the answer key for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam from April 4 to April 9, 2024, across various cities in India and abroad. Candidates can check and challenge the JEE Main session 2 answer key 2024 on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

How to Challenge JEE Main Answer Key 2024

Visit the Official Website: Go to https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ to access the portal for challenging the answer key.

Click 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key': Look for the option specifically dedicated to raising objections and challenges.

Login: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth, along with the displayed Security PIN, to log in to your account.

View Question IDs: Once logged in, you'll see the Question IDs in sequential order for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024), Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), including Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Choose Options to Challenge: Check the box next to the Option IDs if you wish to challenge them. You can challenge one or more options for each question.

Upload Supporting Documents: If necessary, upload supporting documents by selecting 'Choose File and Upload.' Ensure that all documents are compiled into a single PDF file.

Save Your Claims: After selecting your desired options, scroll down to 'Save your claim' and proceed to the next screen.

Review and Pay Fee: Review all the Option IDs you have challenged and click on 'Save your claim and Pay Fee finally.'

Select Payment Mode: Choose your preferred mode of payment – Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking – and pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- for each question challenged.