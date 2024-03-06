×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

JEE Main session 2 application edit window to open today, know what you can correct in your form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the correction facility for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) session 2 starting from today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
JEE Main session 2 application edit window to open today
JEE Main session 2 application edit window to open today | Image:Unsplash
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the correction facility for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) session 2 starting from today, March 6. This opportunity will enable candidates who have already opted for both sessions and those applying afresh to make necessary edits in their JEE Main application form 2024.

The JEE Main session 2 correction window will be accessible on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Following the closure of the extended registration process yesterday, all candidates who have applied for JEE Main 2024 session 2 are advised to carefully review all details submitted during the application process.

What Can You Edit in the JEE Main 2024 Form?

The NTA has provided detailed instructions on the fields that candidates can edit based on their application status:

For Existing Candidates:

  • Candidates who have already registered and applied for both sessions during the session 1 registration from November 1 to December 4, and those who did not apply for both sessions during the January session application process, can make changes in the following fields:
    • Course (Paper)
    • Medium of Question Paper
    • State Code of Eligibility
    • Examination cities (as per available options)
    • Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)
    • Category
    • Fee Payment (if applicable) Note: Correction in these fields will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee, if any.

For New Candidates:

  • Candidates who applied for session 2 only during the period from February 2 to March 4 can make edits in the following fields:
    • Candidate Name or Father Name or Mother Name
  • Additionally, these candidates can change or add the following fields:
    • Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)
    • Date of Birth
    • Gender
    • Category
    • Sub-category / PwD
    • Signature
    • Paper

Scheduled to commence from April 4, the JEE Main session 2 exams will take place at various examination centers across the country. The release dates for the exam city intimation slip and admit card will soon be announced on the official website.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

