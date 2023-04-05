JEE Main Session 2 Begins Tomorrow, See Things To Keep In Mind Before The Exam

JEE Mains 2023: Students nationwide are preparing for the fiercely competitive JEE Mains Session 2 exam that will begin on April 6. For aspirants hoping to enrol in the nation's best engineering colleges, the JEE Mains exam is one of the most important examinations. With only a week left, candidates must make the most of their time to increase their possibilities of success and securing top rankings.

Beginning on April 6, 2023, the JEE Mains Session 2 will demand constant effort, devotion, and careful planning. Serious candidates would be working through their revision techniques at this time, having finished or nearly finished their syllabus and preparation.

Students must make the most of this time, clear up all of their doubts from the mentors if any, and concentrate on areas of weakness because blunders made at this time can affect the probability of performing well on the test. Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) has shared the important things to keep in mind before the exam.

Things to keep in mind

Revision is of prime importance: The review is one of the most important last-minute planning advice for JEE Main Session 2. In a situation this fiercely competitive, like the JEE, revision is the only way to succeed. The subjects you have already studied must all be evaluated, particularly the more difficult ones. Make a summary of crucial formulae and ideas, and reread it frequently. Additionally, while revising, make an effort to answer as many questions as you can because doing so will help you strengthen your knowledge of the subjects.

Practice more Mock Tests and previous year’s question papers:

Taking practice exams is a great method to gauge your level of preparedness and pinpoint your areas of weakness. You can become more comfortable with the exam format, time limitations, and pressure by taking mock exams. After each practise exam, evaluate your performance and focus on your vulnerable areas. Additionally, to improve your speed and precision, attempt to take as many mock exams as you can during the remaining period.

Concentrate more on the weaker areas:

Focusing on your areas of weakness is another crucial piece of advice. Examine how you performed on previous examinations or mock exams to determine your strong and weak points. Spend more time studying these subjects, fully go over them, and solve as many issues as you can. Ask your teacher and mentors for assistance if necessary to help you with your questions.

NCERT are the foundation

When preparing for the JEE, NCERT is very crucial. The NCERT textbook topics are the basis for the majority of the problems in JEE Main. Consequently, during this final period, it is crucial to place a greater emphasis on NCERT texts. Review all of the subjects covered in the NCERT textbooks, complete the tasks, and drill NCERT questions from prior years.

Prioritize more important and Higher Weightage Topics

Students should concentrate more on important Important topics and information that has a greater weightage when revising. By using this strategy, students can make the most of their study time and guarantee that they cover the most crucial material before the test. Concentrating on subjects and topics with more marks also boosts confidence because it makes students feel more prepared for the test.