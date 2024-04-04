Advertisement

The JEE Main Session 2 exams kick off today, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) leaving no stone unturned to ensure exam integrity. NTA has deployed flying squads, AI tools, and biometric matching to thwart cheating attempts. JEE Main Session 2 exams are scheduled from April 4th to April 12th, 2024. With a staggering 12.57 lakh candidates registered, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is steadfast in its commitment to uphold the integrity of the examination process, NTA said in an official notice.

As the JEE Main Session 2 exams begin today, NTA is on high alert to maintain the sanctity of the examination process. To deter any malpractices, surprise visits by flying squads and AI tools for scrutinizing application details and biometric matching have been deployed across examination centers.

Candidates are strongly advised against resorting to unfair practices that may provide an unfair advantage over others. NTA has implemented rigorous measures, including multistage verification, biometric authentication, and continuous invigilation to deter malpractices.

The enactment of the Public Malpractice Act 2024 empowers exam agencies to take stringent action against any individuals involved in malpractices. Furthermore, local law enforcement authorities are vigilant and ready to intervene in case of any misconduct.

NTA's post-examination analysis ensures that cheating behavior associated with the exam is identified and addressed effectively. This comprehensive approach, including the use of non-intrusive technology and examination logs analysis, aims to maintain fairness and transparency in all future examinations conducted by NTA.