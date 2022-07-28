JEE Main Session 2 July 28 Paper Analysis: 'Math Was Toughest, Chemistry Was Easiest'

The Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) Session 2 exam was held today July 28. On the fourth day of NTA JEE Mains, students had mixed reactions to the first shift, and most of them said the first shift was "moderately difficult". The exam was conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 pm (3hrs) & Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm (3hrs). The examination consisted of 90 questions, of which students had to attempt 75. As per the paper analysis shared by the Aakash BYJU’S Live authored by Deputy Regional Director, Sarvesh Chaubey, students gave mixed reactions to the question papers. Some found the examination easy, while some found it moderately difficult.

JEE Main paper analysis: Students find questions 'moderately' tough

According to students' reactions and expert review, on the fourth day of the examination, it was noticed that Physics was moderate to attempt as the section consisted mostly of easy and moderate questions. While mathematics was of moderate difficulty, as it consisted mostly of moderately difficult questions, which were lengthy and time-consuming, Easy questions constituted the second highest number of questions. The most difficult questions were those that were tricky and lengthy. Overall, mathematics was the most difficult subject to attempt compared to the other two subjects.

Chemistry was the easiest subject to attempt. Chemistry had mostly easy-type questions. They were followed by moderate questions. There were very few difficult questions in chemistry. Also, students found that the questions were distributed from the 11th and 12th-grade syllabus. In Physics, questions were evenly distributed from the Class 11th and Class 12th syllabus. whereas the chemistry question paper consisted of the majority of questions from the Class 12th syllabus. A large number of questions in the mathematics exam were from the class 11th syllabus. The overall questions were evenly distributed across the Class 11th and 12th syllabus. The overall difficulty of July 28, 2022, shift 1 of JEE Main Session 2 was easy to moderately difficult.

Image: Shutterstock/ Rerpresentative