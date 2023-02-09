JEE Main Session 2 Registration Delayed, See Important Dates And Full Details Here

JEE Main: National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the registration process for JEE Main session 2 exam. As per schedule, the JEE Main (April) session 2 exam registration was to begin on February 7. However, the registration link has not been activated yet. NTA is expected to begin the JEE Main session 2 registration within a couple of days. JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode.

JEE Main session 1 Result

NTA had declared the JEE Main session 1 (January) exam results on February 7. As per the information shared by NTA, a total of 8.6 lakh applicants for Paper 1, and a total of 8.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The attendance was 95.79%. The NTA said that this is the highest attendance for JEE Main Paper 1 ever since the NTA began conducting the exams.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages which is English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main session 1 exam can also appear for the session 2 exam if they wish to improve their scores. However, the best of the two exams will be the final score of the candidate. Candidates who couldn't appear for the first session can also apply for the second session.

How to register for JEE Main session 2