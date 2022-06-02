JEE Mains 2022: NTA Begins Registration For Session 2; Check How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: National Testing Agency has released the application form for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2. As scheduled, the NTA has started registrations for JEE Mains 2022 July session on June 1, 2022. All those candidates who are interested in taking the exam can apply now. They will, however, have to first get themselves registered for JEE Mains online on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams will be conducted between July 21 and 30. This clarifies that the deadline to fill JEE Main 2022 July application form is June 30, 2022. Important dates and application steps can be checked here.
This year the government has decided to increase the number of participating overseas countries for the IIT-JEE entrance exam. This year, the number of countries have been increased from 12 to 25. The list of the latest countries that are included has been mentioned in the link attached below. This move has opened the opportunity for NRIs and foreign students from these countries to take the IIT-JEE exam. If they pass the exam, they can enrol in the top technical institutions in India. The list of countries added can be checked here.