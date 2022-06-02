JEE Mains 2022: NTA Begins Registration For Session 2; Check How To Apply

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: National Testing Agency has released the application form for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2. As scheduled, the NTA has started registrations for JEE Mains 2022 July session on June 1, 2022. All those candidates who are interested in taking the exam can apply now. They will, however, have to first get themselves registered for JEE Mains online on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams will be conducted between July 21 and 30. This clarifies that the deadline to fill JEE Main 2022 July application form is June 30, 2022. Important dates and application steps can be checked here.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: List of important dates

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration has been started on June 1, 2022.

The deadline to apply for JEE Main July exam is June 30, 2022 (9:00 pm)

Last date to pay the application fee is June 30, 2022, till 11:50 pm

JEE Main 2022 July session will be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022

JEE Mains 2022 admit card for July session is likely to be out by mid of July 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022 will be released on August 6, 2022.

JEE Mains 2022 Session 2: Step-by-step guide to apply for July session

Step 1: Interested candidates will have to go to the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Session 2 Registration for JEE Main 2022.'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to get themselves registered

Step 4: Using the registration credentials, log in

Step 5: Post logging in, the application form will appear on the screen

Step 6: Fill the application form by giving all details, uploading the documents, and paying the application fees

Step 7: Submit the form, download the confirmation page

Step 8: Take its printout for future reference

JEE Mains 2022 to be conducted in 25 foreign countries

This year the government has decided to increase the number of participating overseas countries for the IIT-JEE entrance exam. This year, the number of countries have been increased from 12 to 25. The list of the latest countries that are included has been mentioned in the link attached below. This move has opened the opportunity for NRIs and foreign students from these countries to take the IIT-JEE exam. If they pass the exam, they can enrol in the top technical institutions in India. The list of countries added can be checked here.