JEE Mains 2022 Registration Deadline For Session 2 Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

JEE Mains 2022 registration: National Testing Agency is scheduled to close the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. All those students who are interested and eligible to apply for JEE Session 2 should make sure to do it by today. In order to register, candidates will have to go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To be noted that the JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 registration window was reopened on July 11, 2022 after the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 was declared. Candidates are informed that they can fill the JEE Session 2 application forms till 11 pm tonight. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted by National Testing Agency. The deadline to pay the application fee is 11:50 pm tonight. Here's a step-by-step guide to apply for JEE Session 2 Mains 2022.

According to the official notice released by the NTA, "The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of results will be displayed on the JEE Main portal in due course."

Meanwhile, those candidates who have already registered for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 by paying the examination fee and want to appear for the JEE Main 2022 session 2, are required to log in using their application number and password. In this case, candidates may only be able to select the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for session 2 and be required to pay the examination fees.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022: Follow these steps to register

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website of Joint Entrance Examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main Session 2 Login.'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login details and fill the application form

Step 4: Then candidates will have to upload the important documents, pay the application fees and click on submit.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future references.

The Session 2 JEE Mains exam 2022 will be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022. The admit card for this session is expected to be out soon. However, no official date has been announced. Candidates are advised to keep a check here and on the official website for more updates