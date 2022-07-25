JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 Day-1 Exam Analysis: Fact-based And Easy Paper, Say Students

JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam analysis: The JEE (Main) 2022 Paper-I session 2 began on Monday, July 25, 2022. The exam started at 9 am and entry was stopped at 8.30 am. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for the safety of everyone present at centre. This year, the JEE Main Examination is being conducted in 501 cities in the country and 22 cities outside India.

JEE Main 2022 session 2: Check students' reactions here

Ramesh Batlish, who is an expert in FIITJEE Noida mentioned that students had to answer a total of 90 questions. 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject. The paper was divided into three parts and each part had two sections. Here is all you need to know about it.

Part-I-Physics: The paper had total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. Students will be awarded 4 marks for correct response and one mark will be deducted for incorrect response.

The paper had total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. Students will be awarded 4 marks for correct response and one mark will be deducted for incorrect response. Part-II- Chemistry had total 30 questions. Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted.

had total 30 questions. Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Part-III- Mathematics too had a total 30 questions. Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted.

JEE Main session 2 exam analysis: Papers were easy to moderate

Students said that the questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main, 2022. While talking about Mathematics exam, questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Conic Sections & Algebra. Weightage was given to Chapters like Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra.

Students while talking about Physics exam said that questions asked from Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity & Modern Physics. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. In General Class XI topics specifically Mechanics was given more weightage. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked. Candidates said that the Chemistry paper was easy.

NTA JEE Mains 2022: Check important guidelines here