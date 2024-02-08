Advertisement

The release of the JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip 2024 is anticipated this week. This slip will provide applicants with crucial information about their JEE Main exam city and the exam date for JEE Main 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can obtain these details through the JEE Main 2024 City Intimation Slip. They'll be able to download this slip using their JEE Main candidate login credentials from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To access the JEE Main 2024 Exam City Intimation PDF, applicants will need their JEE Main application number and date of birth. It's important to note that this intimation slip is distinct from the JEE Main admit card. The direct link to download the NTA JEE Main Exam City Intimation 2024 will be provided on the official page. The release of the JEE Main 2024 admit card is epxected to be out on January 21.

Steps to download the JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip 2024:

1. Visit the official NTA JEE Main 2024 website at jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024.

2. Click on the link for JEE Main City Intimation Session 1.

3. Log in using your IIT JEE Main application number for 2024 and your date of birth.

4. After successful login, the JEE Main Centre Allotment 2024 information will be visible.

Upon downloading the JEE Main 2024 Intimation Slip, candidates will find essential details including their JEE Main application number, name, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, disability status, medium of the question paper, JEE Main exam date 2024, and the allocated city for the examination in 2024.