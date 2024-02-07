JEE Mains 2024 session 1 answer key expected to be released today, here's how to check

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully concluded the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) for the January 2024 session. As the dust settles after the rigorous examination period, aspiring engineering candidates can anticipate the release of the JEE Main 2024 answer keys today. The answer keys will be made available on the official NTA websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main 2024 January session took place over the span of January 24 to February 1, with the final session concluding on February 1. The NTA is expected to release the provisional answer keys before officially declaring the results, allowing candidates the opportunity to raise objections if necessary.

How to check JEE Mains answer key 2024

Visit Official Website: Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) or the specific JEE Main portal. The official website for JEE Main is typically https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Navigate to Answer Key Section: Look for the "Answer Key" or "Response Sheet" section on the website. This information is usually available in the candidate's login portal.

Login: Access your candidate's login portal using your JEE Main application number and password or date of birth. Some additional security measures may also be in place, such as entering a security pin.

Access Answer Key: Once logged in, you should find a link or tab leading to the answer key for JEE Main. Click on it to view or download the answer key.

Verify and Download: The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Verify your answers against the key provided. You can also download the answer key for future reference.

Raise Objections: If you find any discrepancies in the answer key or have concerns about certain questions, check if the NTA has provided a provision to raise objections. If so, follow the instructions to submit your objections within the specified time frame.

JEE Mains session 1 results 2024 Date

Important Dates to Remember Candidates eagerly awaiting their results will be pleased to know that the JEE Main 2024 session 1 result is scheduled for release on February 12, 2024. It is advisable for candidates to regularly check the official websites for updates and notifications regarding the release of answer keys and results.

JEE Main 2024 Marking Scheme The JEE Main question paper consists of two sections - A and B. Section A contains compulsory questions, while section B includes optional questions. Both sections A and B carry negative markings. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer and face a deduction of one mark for each incorrect response.

For questions left unanswered or marked for review, no marks will be allotted. In cases where more than one option is correct, four marks will be awarded to those who have marked any correct option. If all options are correct, all candidates who attempted the question will receive four marks. In situations where none of the options is correct, a question is found to be wrong, or a question is dropped, full marks will be awarded to all candidates who appeared, regardless of attempting the question.

As the anticipation builds, candidates are advised to stay tuned for further announcements and to make use of the provisional answer key release to ensure accuracy and fairness in the evaluation process. The JEE Main examination is a critical step for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate engineering programs in India