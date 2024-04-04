×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

JEE Mains 2024: Students Rate Exam Paper as Moderate with Balanced Difficulty Levels

While Mathematics posed a moderate challenge, Physics and Chemistry sections were rated easy by students. The paper was deemed of moderate difficulty overall.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Students entering the exam centre
Students entering the exam centre | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The highly anticipated JEE (Main) 2024 Paper-I for B.E. / B. Tech aspirants took place on April 4, 2024, marking a significant event for thousands of students across the nation. Initial feedback and analysis shed light on the exam's structure, difficulty level, and overall student experience. Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida centres has shared the review and feedback of the exam here.

Exam Details and Conduct:

Advertisement

The exam commenced promptly at 9:00 am, following the stipulated reporting time of 7:20 am. Candidates were subjected to strict guidelines, including a ban on electronic devices, stationery items, bags, and even wristwatches. Entry procedures were smooth, with students promptly screened at the entry point.

Exam Structure:

Advertisement

The JEE (Main) Paper-I comprised a total of 90 questions, with a maximum score of 300. Notably, candidates faced a unique challenge in the Numerical Based section, where they were required to attempt 5 out of 10 questions.

The paper was divided into three parts, each containing two sections:

Advertisement

Part-I: Physics

  • Section I: 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with Single correct answers
  • Section II: 10 Numerical based questions (5 to be attempted)

Part-II: Chemistry

  • Section I: 20 MCQs with Single correct answers
  • Section II: 10 Numerical based questions (5 to be attempted)

Part-III: Mathematics

  • Section I: 20 MCQs with Single correct answers
  • Section II: 10 Numerical based questions (5 to be attempted)

Student Feedback:

  • Mathematics: Moderate level with emphasis on Calculus & Algebra.
  • Physics: Easy, covering various chapters with balanced coverage.
  • Chemistry: Easy, with Organic & Physical Chemistry receiving more weightage.

Overall Assessment:

While Mathematics posed a moderate challenge, Physics and Chemistry sections were rated easy by students. The paper was deemed of moderate difficulty overall, offering a balanced mix of questions from Class XI & XII CBSE Board syllabus.

Advertisement

Additional Observations:

  • Students appreciated the provision of a time clock on the computer screen.
  • Invigilation was reported to be stringent, ensuring a fair conduct of the exam.
  • No errors were reported in the question papers, with students provided with a dedicated booklet for rough work.

Conclusion:

As students await the official results, their initial feedback provides valuable insights into the JEE (Main) 2024 examination. The thorough analysis of each section's difficulty level and subject coverage offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by aspiring engineers during the prestigious exam.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra

4 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan

Varun-David Collaboration

8 minutes ago
West Bengal PM Modi

PM Modi Top Quotes

17 minutes ago
Maamla Legal Hai

Maamla Legal Hai Renewed

18 minutes ago
Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2024

19 minutes ago
Anmol Kharb

Kharb enters last 8

20 minutes ago
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali

'100% Responsible': Calcu

24 minutes ago
Office space

Flex space dominance

26 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex rises 350 points

28 minutes ago
No End to INDI's Misogynistic Remarks

No End to INDI's Misogyni

30 minutes ago
Kagiso Rabada

Rabada SLAMS South Africa

30 minutes ago
First-time Billionaires in India

Forbes Billionaires List

38 minutes ago
congress

Anti-Sanatan Position

41 minutes ago
CSK beat GT

CSK to face SRH

42 minutes ago
NATO's 75th anniversary being celebrated at the alliance headquarters in Brussels on April 4.

NATO 75th Anniversary

an hour ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

an hour ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  5. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo