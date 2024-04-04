Advertisement

The highly anticipated JEE (Main) 2024 Paper-I for B.E. / B. Tech aspirants took place on April 4, 2024, marking a significant event for thousands of students across the nation. Initial feedback and analysis shed light on the exam's structure, difficulty level, and overall student experience. Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida centres has shared the review and feedback of the exam here.

Exam Details and Conduct:

The exam commenced promptly at 9:00 am, following the stipulated reporting time of 7:20 am. Candidates were subjected to strict guidelines, including a ban on electronic devices, stationery items, bags, and even wristwatches. Entry procedures were smooth, with students promptly screened at the entry point.

Exam Structure:

The JEE (Main) Paper-I comprised a total of 90 questions, with a maximum score of 300. Notably, candidates faced a unique challenge in the Numerical Based section, where they were required to attempt 5 out of 10 questions.

The paper was divided into three parts, each containing two sections:

Part-I: Physics

Section I: 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with Single correct answers

Section II: 10 Numerical based questions (5 to be attempted)

Part-II: Chemistry

Section I: 20 MCQs with Single correct answers

Section II: 10 Numerical based questions (5 to be attempted)

Part-III: Mathematics

Section I: 20 MCQs with Single correct answers

Section II: 10 Numerical based questions (5 to be attempted)

Student Feedback:

Mathematics: Moderate level with emphasis on Calculus & Algebra.

Moderate level with emphasis on Calculus & Algebra. Physics: Easy, covering various chapters with balanced coverage.

Easy, covering various chapters with balanced coverage. Chemistry: Easy, with Organic & Physical Chemistry receiving more weightage.

Overall Assessment:

While Mathematics posed a moderate challenge, Physics and Chemistry sections were rated easy by students. The paper was deemed of moderate difficulty overall, offering a balanced mix of questions from Class XI & XII CBSE Board syllabus.

Additional Observations:

Students appreciated the provision of a time clock on the computer screen.

Invigilation was reported to be stringent, ensuring a fair conduct of the exam.

No errors were reported in the question papers, with students provided with a dedicated booklet for rough work.

Conclusion:

As students await the official results, their initial feedback provides valuable insights into the JEE (Main) 2024 examination. The thorough analysis of each section's difficulty level and subject coverage offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by aspiring engineers during the prestigious exam.