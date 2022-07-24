JEE Mains Session 2 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will begin on Monday, July 25, 2022. National Testing Agency has already released the exam schedule. Admit cards have also been released. Candidates who have not downloaded it yet can do the same by following the steps mentioned below. The exam day guidelines which need to be followed are also mentioned below. For more details on JEE Main 2022 Session 2, candidates can go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
As per reports, this year around 6 students will appear for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam. The number of students taking part in the JEE Main Exam has come down compared to 7,69,589 students who took the exam during session 1. Candidates must know that this is the 2nd session of the JEE Main exam and the second and final chance for students to appear for the JEE entrance exam. NTA is expected to have geared up its security at exam centres ever since the Session 1 Exams. Here is all you need to know about it.
In case, candidates face any problems downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main)-2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he or she should contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jeemain@nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.