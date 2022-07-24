JEE Mains Session 2 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will begin on Monday, July 25, 2022. National Testing Agency has already released the exam schedule. Admit cards have also been released. Candidates who have not downloaded it yet can do the same by following the steps mentioned below. The exam day guidelines which need to be followed are also mentioned below. For more details on JEE Main 2022 Session 2, candidates can go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per reports, this year around 6 students will appear for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam. The number of students taking part in the JEE Main Exam has come down compared to 7,69,589 students who took the exam during session 1. Candidates must know that this is the 2nd session of the JEE Main exam and the second and final chance for students to appear for the JEE entrance exam. NTA is expected to have geared up its security at exam centres ever since the Session 1 Exams. Here is all you need to know about it.

NTA JEE Mains 2022: Check important guidelines here

Candidates should not forget to carry their admit card to the exam centre

Candidates must carry a valid and recent photo ID proof such as passports, voter ID, Aadhar card

Candidates can carry their own water bottle if the bottle is transparent in nature

Candidates are allowed to carry sanitizers with them

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, microphones, calculators, etc are not allowed

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download NTA JEE Main Session 2 hall ticket

Step 1: To download the NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference

In case, candidates face any problems downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main)-2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he or she should contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jeemain@nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

NTA JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket: Details Mentioned