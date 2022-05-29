Last Updated:

JEECUP 2022: Admit Card To Be Released On May 29, Check How To Download & Other Details

JEECUP 2022: Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Technical Education will release the admit cards on May 29. Once released, it can be checked on official websites.

JEECUP

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to release the JEECUP admit card on Sunday, May 29, 2022. All the candidates who have got themselves registered to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), will be able to download the admit cards today. by following the steps mentioned below It will be uploaded on the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The authorities will conduct the JEECUP 2022 as a computer-based exam for admission to diploma courses in engineering (polytechnic), technology, and management offered by the participating institutes.

JEECUP 2022: Websites to check

  1. jeecup.nic.in
  2. jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Admissions 2022: Check important dates here

  • The registration process started on February 15, 2022
  • Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on April 17, 2022.
  • It was extended till April 30, 2022
  • The written examination will be conducted from June 6 to June 12, 2022
  • The provisional answer key will be available to candidates from June 13 to June 15, 2022.
  • The result for the same will be available on June 17, 2022
  • The counselling will be done from June 20 to August 15, 2022.
  • The admission process will begin on August 1, 2022.

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link 
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it
  • Step 6: Make sure to take its printout to carry the same to the exam hall

JEECUP 2022: Details mentioned on admit card

  • Candidate’s name
  • JEECUP 2022 roll number
  • Exam Date and time
  • Details of JEECUP exam centre 2022
  • Candidate’s date of birth
  • Photograph and signature of the candidate
