JEECUP 2022: Admit Card To Be Released On May 29, Check How To Download & Other Details

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to release the JEECUP admit card on Sunday, May 29, 2022. All the candidates who have got themselves registered to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), will be able to download the admit cards today. by following the steps mentioned below It will be uploaded on the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The authorities will conduct the JEECUP 2022 as a computer-based exam for admission to diploma courses in engineering (polytechnic), technology, and management offered by the participating institutes.

JEECUP 2022: Websites to check

jeecup.nic.in jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Admissions 2022: Check important dates here

The registration process started on February 15, 2022

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on April 17, 2022.

It was extended till April 30, 2022

The written examination will be conducted from June 6 to June 12, 2022

The provisional answer key will be available to candidates from June 13 to June 15, 2022.

The result for the same will be available on June 17, 2022

The counselling will be done from June 20 to August 15, 2022.

The admission process will begin on August 1, 2022.

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it

Step 6: Make sure to take its printout to carry the same to the exam hall

JEECUP 2022: Details mentioned on admit card