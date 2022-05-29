JEECUP 2022: Admit Card To Be Released On May 29, Check How To Download & Other Details

Quick links:
Image: Pexels/Representative
JEECUP Admit Card 2022: Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to release the JEECUP admit card on Sunday, May 29, 2022. All the candidates who have got themselves registered to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), will be able to download the admit cards today. by following the steps mentioned below It will be uploaded on the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The authorities will conduct the JEECUP 2022 as a computer-based exam for admission to diploma courses in engineering (polytechnic), technology, and management offered by the participating institutes.