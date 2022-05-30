JEECUP 2022: Call Letters Likely To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council is likely to release the JEECUP 2022 admit card on Monday, May 30, 2022. Admit card once released, can be accessed on the official website by following the steps mentioned below. According to the information provided by officials, candidates who have applied for the JEECUP 2022 examinations will be able to download the JEECUP 2022 admit card today.

The authorities will conduct the JEECUP 2022 as a computer-based exam for admission to diploma courses in engineering (polytechnic), technology, and management offered by the participating institutes.

UP JEE 2022: Websites to check

jeecup.nic.in jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Admissions 2022: List of important dates

The registration process was started on February 15, 2022

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on April 17, 2022.

It was extended till April 30, 2022

The admit cards are expected to be out on May 30, 2022

The written examination will be conducted from June 6 to June 12, 2022

The provisional answer key will be available to candidates from June 13 to June 15, 2022.

The result for the same will be available on June 17, 2022

The counselling will be done from June 20 to August 15, 2022.

The admission process will begin on August 1, 2022

UP JEE Polytechnic Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to look for the hall ticket link

Step 3: In the next step, registered candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on admit card

Step 6: Download the same and make sure to take its printout

To be noted that JEECUP 2022 admit card is a mandatory document that needs to be carried by the students appearing for the entrance exam. The JEECUP 2022 Admit Card will include details such as the student details, examination details and the instructions for the students. In case they fail to carry the admit card, students will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit card, they will also have to carry valid ID proof to exam hall.