JEECUP 2022 Postponed; Revised UPJEE Exam Schedule To Be Released Soon

JEECUP 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) examination has been postponed. Earlier, JEECUP 2022 was scheduled to be held from June 6 to June 10, 2022. Till now, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the examination date and time. However, it is expected that the new date will be announced shortly.

According to the official statement issued by the JEECUP, "Online CBT-based examinations of JEECUP (Polytechnic)-2022 have been postponed. The new date will be announced shortly."

JEECUP 2022 Admit card to be released soon

As the examination date has now been postponed, it is expected that there could be a delay in the release of the JEECUP 2022 Admit Card. JEECUP 2022 is a computer-based exam that is held annually for students seeking admission to diploma courses in engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the participating institutes. Once released, the admit card will be shared on the official website and candidates can download the JEECUP 2022 hall ticket using their application number and password.

According to the previous examination instructions, admit card is one of the most important documents that the students need to carry to the examination hall, without which they will not be allowed to sit in the exam hall. After the examination is over, UPJEE Merit List will be prepared on the basis of the scores secured in the entrance examination. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process to download JEECUP Admit Card 2022.

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the JEECUP Admit Card candidates need to visit the JEECUP 2022 official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on JEECUP admit card 2022 link

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials- application number and password

Step 4: JEECUP 2022 Admit Card will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download admit card and take a printout for further needs.

