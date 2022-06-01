JEECUP 2022 Revised Schedule Out, Admit Cards To Be Released On June 20

JEECUP 2022 date: Days after postponing the JEECUP exam, the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh has announced the revised schedule for UP Polytechnic Exams 2022. Earlier, the written examination was to be conducted from June 6 to June 12, 2022, which was postponed. It will now be conducted from June 27 to June 30, 2022. The council has also released the JEECUP 2022 admit card release date. The notice highlights that the admit cards will be released on June 20, 2022. JEECUP 2022 Revised Exam Schedule

JEECUP 2022: Revised exam schedule

Admit cards will be released on June 20, 2022

Exams will now be conducted between June 27 and June 30, 2022

“ONLINE CBT BASED EXAMINATIONS OF JEECUP(POLYTECHNIC)-2022 WILL BE HELD BETWEEN 27 JUNE TO 30 JUNE 2022.ADMIT CARD FOR THE SAME CAN BE DOWNLOADED FROM 20 JUNE ONWARDS,” official notice reads.

JEECUP Admissions 2022: List of important dates

The registration process was started on February 15, 2022

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on April 17, 2022.

It was extended till April 30, 2022

The admit cards will be released on June 20, 2022

Exam will be conducted between June 27 and June 30, 2022

UP Polytechnic JEE 2022: Admit card details

According to the previous examination instructions, admit card is one of the most important documents that the students need to carry to the examination hall, without which they will not be allowed to sit in the exam hall. After the examination is over, UPJEE Merit List will be prepared on the basis of the scores secured in the entrance examination. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process to download JEECUP Admit Card 2022.

UP JEE Polytechnic Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets