JEECUP Admit Card 2022: Here's How To Download UP Polytechnic JEE Hall Ticket

Image: Shutterstock
JEECUP Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022 is expected to be released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) today on its official website—jeecup.admissions.nic.in. According to the official notice, the UPJEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from June 27 to 30, 2022. UPJEE is a state-level examination that is held every year across different centers for selection of the eligible candidates for government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
This year the examination will be held on a computer-based model. Candidates must take note that they need to carry their admit cards to the exam hall, without which they will not be allowed to appear for the paper. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the JEECUP Admit Card 2022.