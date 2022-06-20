JEECUP Admit Card 2022: Here's How To Download UP Polytechnic JEE Hall Ticket

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022 is expected to be released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) today on its official website—jeecup.admissions.nic.in. According to the official notice, the UPJEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from June 27 to 30, 2022. UPJEE is a state-level examination that is held every year across different centers for selection of the eligible candidates for government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

This year the examination will be held on a computer-based model. Candidates must take note that they need to carry their admit cards to the exam hall, without which they will not be allowed to appear for the paper. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the JEECUP Admit Card 2022.

UP Polytechnic JEE 2022 | Here's how to download the JEECUP admit card 2022

Step 1: To download the JEECUP admit card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website: jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on UP JEE Admit Card 2022 for Group A, B-K, E1/E2 link(s)

Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in using their application number and password.

Step 4: Automatically, a new page or tab will open on the screen.

Step 5: The UP Polytechnic admission card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

More details

Candidates must take note that they need to carry their admit cards to the exam hall without which they will not be allowed to appear for the paper. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative