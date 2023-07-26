Last Updated:

JEECUP Announces Revised Schedule For UP JEE Polytechnic; Exam Begins On August 2

JEECUP UP JEE Polytechnic 2023: As per the latest update, UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 will be held between August 2 and 7. Admit Card releasing on July 27.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
jeecup

Image: Unsplash


UP JEE 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has announced the revised schedule to conduct the UP JEE (Polytechnic) 2023. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023. However, it got postponed. Now, as per the latest update, UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 will be held between August 2 and 7.

UP JEE Polytechnic Exam from August 2, admit card on July 27

The UP JEE schedule has been uploaded on the official website-  jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP will release the admit cards on July 27. 'The Candidates can download their Admit Card for Online Entrance Examination from 27-07-2023,' the official website reads. 

Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held in June which got postponed to July and now pushed further to August. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets. 

READ | UP JEE Polytechnic 2023: JEECUP extends registration deadline to May 15

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’.
  • Step 3: A new window will open.
  • Step 4: Click on the admit card link
  • Step 5: Now log in using the credentials and submit.
  • Step 6: Your UP JEE admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Download and take its printout. 

 

READ | JEECUP announces UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 schedule, exam to begin on July 26
READ | JEECUP postpones UP JEE Polytechnic admit card release date, full details here
READ | JEECUP postpones UP JEE polytechnic exam, check revised dates here

Get the latest updates on major national and state-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, CTET, UGC-NET, SET, TET, etc. 

COMMENT