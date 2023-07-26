JEECUP Announces Revised Schedule For UP JEE Polytechnic; Exam Begins On August 2

UP JEE 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has announced the revised schedule to conduct the UP JEE (Polytechnic) 2023. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023. However, it got postponed. Now, as per the latest update, UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 will be held between August 2 and 7.

UP JEE Polytechnic Exam from August 2, admit card on July 27

The UP JEE schedule has been uploaded on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP will release the admit cards on July 27. 'The Candidates can download their Admit Card for Online Entrance Examination from 27-07-2023,' the official website reads.

Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held in June which got postponed to July and now pushed further to August. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets.

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card