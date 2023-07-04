Last Updated:

JEECUP Announces UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 Schedule, Exam To Begin On July 26

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
JEECUP

Image: Shutterstock


UP JEE 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has announced the schedule to conduct the UP JEE (Polytechnic) 2023. The exam will be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023.The UP JEE schedule has been uploaded on the official website-  jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in June. However, the exam dates were postponed. The exams will begin in July. JEECUP will release the admit cards for UP JEE around 10 days before the exam date. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets. 

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’.
  • Step 3: A new window will open.
  • Step 4: Click on the admit card link
  • Step 5: Now log in using the credentials and submit.
  • Step 6: Your UP JEE admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Download and take its printout. 
