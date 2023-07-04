JEECUP Announces UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 Schedule, Exam To Begin On July 26

UP JEE 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has announced the schedule to conduct the UP JEE (Polytechnic) 2023. The exam will be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023.The UP JEE schedule has been uploaded on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in June. However, the exam dates were postponed. The exams will begin in July. JEECUP will release the admit cards for UP JEE around 10 days before the exam date. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets.

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card