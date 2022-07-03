Last Updated:

JEECUP Answer Key 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check, Steps To Raise Objections

Amrit Burman
JEECUP

UPJEE Answer Key 2022: The answer key for the UP Joint Entrance Examination has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council today, July 3, 2022.

All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the UP JEECUP result by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. This time, the UPJEE 2022 exam was held between June 27 and June 30, 2022.

JEECUP Answer Key 2022 released

In case, candidates are not satisfied with the JEECUP Answer Key 2022, they can raise an objection. Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 per challenge. UPJEE is a state-level examination that is conducted every year for students seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download JEECUP Answer Key 2022

JEECUP Answer Key 2022: Here's how to check Answer Key 

  • Step 1: To download the JEECUP answer key 2022 candidates are required to visit the official website jeecup.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Question and Answer Challenge Online Examination UPJEE-2022."
  • Step 3: Then students need to log in using their roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: The JEECUP answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.
  • NOTE: Candidates are advised that they must regularly visit the official website of JEECUP for fresh updates more details.

Here's direct link to download the UPJEE Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

