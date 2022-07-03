JEECUP Answer Key 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check, Steps To Raise Objections

Quick links:
UPJEE Answer Key 2022: The answer key for the UP Joint Entrance Examination has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council today, July 3, 2022.
All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the UP JEECUP result by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. This time, the UPJEE 2022 exam was held between June 27 and June 30, 2022.
In case, candidates are not satisfied with the JEECUP Answer Key 2022, they can raise an objection. Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 per challenge. UPJEE is a state-level examination that is conducted every year for students seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download JEECUP Answer Key 2022