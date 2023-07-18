Last Updated:

JEECUP Postpones UP JEE Polytechnic Admit Card Release Date, Full Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has postponed the release of UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023. See full details here.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
jeecup admit card

Image: Unsplash


The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has postponed the release of UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023. The admit card was scheduled to be released 10 days before the exam which is scheduled to begin on July 26. However, JEECUP tweeted that the date for releasing the JEECUP admit card has been deferred and the revised date will be notified on the official website. 

UP JEE Polytechnic is scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1. With the delay in the admit card release, candidates are speculating a change in the exam schedule as well. However, there has been no official update on the revision of exam schedule yet.

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’.
  • Step 3: A new window will open.
  • Step 4: Click on the admit card link
  • Step 5: Now log in using the credentials and submit.
  • Step 6: Your UP JEE admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Download and take its printout
READ | JEECUP 2023 exam date announced, check complete schedule here
READ | JEECUP: UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 in June, registrations begin; Here's direct link
READ | UP JEE Polytechnic Admissions 2023: Last date to apply for JEECUP today, direct link here
READ | UP JEE Polytechnic 2023: JEECUP extends registration deadline to May 15
READ | JEECUP announces UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 schedule, exam to begin on July 26

Get the latest updates on major national and state-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, CTET, UGC-NET, SET, TET, etc. 

COMMENT