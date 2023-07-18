JEECUP Postpones UP JEE Polytechnic Admit Card Release Date, Full Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has postponed the release of UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023. The admit card was scheduled to be released 10 days before the exam which is scheduled to begin on July 26. However, JEECUP tweeted that the date for releasing the JEECUP admit card has been deferred and the revised date will be notified on the official website.

UP JEE Polytechnic is scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1. With the delay in the admit card release, candidates are speculating a change in the exam schedule as well. However, there has been no official update on the revision of exam schedule yet.

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card