JEECUP Postpones UP JEE Polytechnic Exam, Check Revised Dates Here

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has postponed the UP JEE Polytechnic exam 2023. The exam is expected to be held in August 1st week

Nandini Verma
The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has postponed the UP JEE Polytechnic exam 2023. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1. However, as per the official website, the exam will be held in the first week of August. "Tentative exam dates for online CBT Entrance Examination UPJEE(P)-2023 is 1st week of August," an official statement on the official website reads.

Earlier, JEECUP had postponed the release of UP JEE admit card which was scheduled to be released on July 16, i.e., 10 days before the exam which was scheduled to begin on July 26. However, JEECUP tweeted that the date for releasing the JEECUP admit card has been deferred and the revised date will be notified on the official website. 

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’.
  • Step 3: A new window will open.
  • Step 4: Click on the admit card link
  • Step 5: Now log in using the credentials and submit.
  • Step 6: Your UP JEE admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Download and take its printout
