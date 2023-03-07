JEECUP: UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 In June, Registrations Begin; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council on Monday started the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the UP Polytechnic JEE at the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) started on March 6 and will end on May 1, 2023. Candidates can edit their applications between May 2 and 8. JEECUP will allot roll numbers exam centre city between May 9 and 16. UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023 will be released on May 22. As per the official notification, the entrance test for polytechnic admissions will be held between June 1 and 5. Check official notification here.