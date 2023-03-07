JEECUP: UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 In June, Registrations Begin; Here's Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council on Monday started the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the UP Polytechnic JEE at the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UP JEE Polytechnic 2023

The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) started on March 6 and will end on May 1, 2023. Candidates can edit their applications between May 2 and 8. JEECUP will allot roll numbers exam centre city between May 9 and 16. UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023 will be released on May 22. As per the official notification, the entrance test for polytechnic admissions will be held between June 1 and 5. Check official notification here.

JEECUP 2023: How to apply for UP JEE Polytechnic

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: Click on New registration and enter the required details

Step 5: Now log in using the credentials and fill out the application form by providing the required personal and educational qualifications.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and images properly

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Direct link to apply for UP JEE Polytechnic 2023