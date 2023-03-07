Last Updated:

JEECUP: UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 In June, Registrations Begin; Here's Direct Link

JEECUP has started the online registrations for UP JEE Polytechnic exam 2023. Candidates can apply online till May 1. The exam will be held in June.

Written By
Nandini Verma
JEECUP

Image: Shutterstock


The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council on Monday started the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the UP Polytechnic JEE at the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UP JEE Polytechnic 2023

The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) started on March 6 and will end on May 1, 2023. Candidates can edit their applications between May 2 and 8. JEECUP will allot roll numbers exam centre city between May 9 and 16. UP JEE Polytechnic admit card 2023 will be released on May 22. As per the official notification, the entrance test for polytechnic admissions will be held between June 1 and 5. Check official notification here.

JEECUP 2023: How to apply for UP JEE Polytechnic

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’.
  • Step 3: A new window will open.
  • Step 4: Click on New registration and enter the required details
  • Step 5: Now log in using the credentials and fill out the application form by providing the required personal and educational qualifications.
  • Step 6: Upload the required documents and images properly
  • Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form. 

Direct link to apply for UP JEE Polytechnic 2023

READ | SSC Selection Post phase 11 notification out, registrations for over 5369 vacancies begin
READ | UGC NET December 2022 phase 5 advance exam city intimation slip released, check here
READ | CEED 2023 result released by IIT Bombay, step-by-step guide to check here
READ | NBE FET Result 2022: Know how to check fellowship entrance test result online
READ | JEECUP 2023 exam date announced, check complete schedule here
COMMENT