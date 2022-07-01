JIPMAT 2022: Admit Cards Out For July 3 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
JIPMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency, also known as NTA, has released the admit cards for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2022). The JIPMAT admit card 2022 can be downloaded from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should make sure to download their hall tickets. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their application number and date of birth. The JIPMAT exam hall ticket consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, time, and guidelines.
To be noted that the testing agency had already issued advanced intimation slips for JIPMAT examination city. The NTA JIPMAT exam 2022 will be conducted on July 3, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode and candidates will have to reach exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of exams. Candidates should also know that they will not be getting hard copy of admit card, therefore it is mandatory to take its printout to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. Along with hall tickets, candidates should also carry a valid ID proof,
The JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Candidates have been given two options to download hall tickets. Either they can download it through application number and password or it can be downloaded by feeding in the application number and date of birth. Here is the direct link to download call letters (Click here).