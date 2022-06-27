JIPMAT 2022: NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slip, Admit Card To Be Out Soon

JIPMAT 2022: National Testing Agency has released the advance intimation slip on the official website. Every year, the advance intimation of examination city is allotted to the applicants of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 on July 3, 2022. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Mode.

Advance Intimation Slip is released before the release of JIPMAT hall ticket. It informs the candidates about the allotment of the exam city. It has been hosted on official website https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their application number and date of birth. The admit cards will be released soon on the official website. In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination

Official notification reads, "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course"

JIPMAT exam city intimation slip: Here's how to download

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the relevant link

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, enter the application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: The same will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

