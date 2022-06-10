JIPMAT Registration Date Extended; Check Dates, Eligibility, Direct Link & How To Apply

JIPMAT 2022: The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test registration deadline has been extended by the National Testing Agency, NTA, till June 15, 2022. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of JIPMAT at jipmat.nta.ac.in. JIPMAT Registration deadline has been extended by the authorities in view of the number of requests received from the students. The last date for payment of application fees online is June 15, 2022, and the correction application window will open on June 17 and close on June 18, 2022, as per the official notice. The entrance exam will be held on July 3 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. as a computer-based test (CBT).

Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should have cleared the 10+2, XII, or HSC examination in the arts, commerce, or science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from reserved categories-SC/ST/PwD) or more in the academic year 2020 or 2021 or appear in 2022.

They also must have passed the class 10th board examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC, ST, and PWD) or more in the year, not before 2018.

The aggregate of marks scored by the candidate in the 10th and 12th standards would be calculated based on the Board’s regulations. If there is no such regulation for the aggregate marks from the board, then the aggregate marks of all the subjects that appear on the mark sheet will be considered for calculating the percentage of the marks.

Application Fee

The application fee for general category and OBC (NCL) candidates is Rs 2000

For candidates from reserved categories such as EWS, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PWD, and transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 1000.

JIPMAT 2022 Registration 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for JIPMAT 2022, candidates need to visit the official site of JIPMAT at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, candidates need to click on the JIPMAT link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter the login details.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Complete the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Once done, click on "Submit."

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Here's direct link for JIPMAT Registration 2022

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)