Last Updated:

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 registration has been started today, April 17. See how to register for JKPSC combined competitive prelims exam 2023. Direct link here.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Jkpsc cce Prelims 2023

Image: Shutterstock


Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have started online registrations for the JKPSC combined competitive examination (Prelims) 2023. The registration began on April 17 and the last date to apply for JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 is May 19. Aspirants can apply online at jkpsc.nic.in on or before the deadline. 

Direct link to apply online

JKPSC aims to fill a total of 75 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Candidates willing to apply for the exam should be aged below 32 years. The application for general category candidates is Rs 1000 while for the reserved category it is Rs 500. 

How to register for JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023

  • Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'recruitments' tab
  • Click on the 'Jobs' link
  • Now click on the 'combined competitive prelims' tab
  • A new page will open
  • Click on the 'Apply' tab 
  • Register and fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents and images properly 
  • Submit the form
READ | ICAI CA Admit Card 2023 out for May Final and Intermediate course exams, direct link here
READ | KVS Admission 2023: Class 1 registration window closing today, here's how to apply
READ | JEE Main answer key 2023 expected to be released today; results this week
READ | CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration window closing tonight; here's how to register
COMMENT