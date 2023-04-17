JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have started online registrations for the JKPSC combined competitive examination (Prelims) 2023. The registration began on April 17 and the last date to apply for JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 is May 19. Aspirants can apply online at jkpsc.nic.in on or before the deadline.

JKPSC aims to fill a total of 75 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Candidates willing to apply for the exam should be aged below 32 years. The application for general category candidates is Rs 1000 while for the reserved category it is Rs 500.

How to register for JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023