JKPSC PO Main Admit Cards Released; Here’s Direct Link To Download

JKPSC PO Main admit cards: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released admit cards for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021. The admit cards have been released on the official website jkpsc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Registered candidates who will be taking the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 on February 14, 2022, can download the hall tickets now. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. Here is how to download Mains admit card.

Steps to download Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021 admit cards

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the JKPSC website jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the admit card link for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the online application form number and submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

Those candidates who are unable to download their fresh admit cards up to February 10, 2022, can approach the Commission office in Srinagar, Jammu. Candidates should know that a hard copy of admit card will not be issued to them. Therefore, they should take a printout of admit card and take it to the exam hall. http://jkpsc.nic.in/ for updates.

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam schedule released

The timetable for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Students who have registered for the examination can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the examination will be conducted on March 8, 2022.

JKPSC CCE examination will be conducted in two different sessions: the morning session exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must be aware that the examination department will provide details about the venue of the examination separately. So far, there has been no official notification regarding the examination venue.

