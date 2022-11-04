JKSSB JE/ SI Exam Schedule Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

JKSSB JE/ SI Exam Schedule: The tentative CBT written examination dates for junior engineer and sub inspector posts have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at jkssb.nic.in. This year, the CBT will take place on December 5 and 6, 2022, for Junior Engineer Civil positions. From December 7 to December 20, 2022, the exam for the position of sub-inspector will be held. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes, or 2 hours.

JKSSB JE/ SI exam schedule: Vacancy details

Through this drive for recruitment, a total of 1363 posts, including 1200 sub-inspector positions and 163 junior engineer (civil) positions, will be filled in the department.

JKSSB JE/SI Exam Schedule 2022: Here's how to download JKSSB JE/SI Exam Schedule

Step 1: To download the JKSSB JE and SI Exam Schedule, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: A new page would open on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the schedule.

Step 5: Automatically, the JKSSB JE/SI exam schedule will be downloaded to the device in PDF format.

More details

The authorities will release the final exam schedule along with the schedule for downloading admit cards sometime soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website. It is strongly advised that candidates regularly visit the official website of the JKSSB for fresh updates and more information.

