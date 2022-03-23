JKSSB Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam Admit Card Out; Check Direct Link Here

J&K SI Exam 2022: The admit card for the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector exam held by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has been released on the official website today, March 23, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - jkssb.nic.in. Candidates must note that they need to use their application ID and date of birth to download the JKSSB Admit Card 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,200 posts of Sub-Inspector under the Home Department, UT Cadre, under Advertisement Notice No. 06 of 2021 will be filled.

According to the official notice, "The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes for 120 questions (150 marks). There will be 1.25 marks for each correct option and a negative marking of 0.3125 marks for each wrong option."

The JKSSB will conduct the JKP SI exam 2022 on March 27 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 2 pm. The exam will be an OMR-based written objective type. The admit card will contain details regarding the exam venue, pattern, rules, etc., which will be mentioned in the admit card.

J&K Police recruitment: Here's how to download JKSSB SI admit card 2022

Step 1: To download the JKSSB SI admit card, candidates need to visit the official website - jkssb.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link to download the admit card.

Step 3: Submit your application by entering your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The JKSSB SI admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to download JKSSB Sub-Inspector recruitment exam admit card - CLICK HERE

Image: Pexels, Representative