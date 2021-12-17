JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 Released; Check Direct Link To Download

JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021: National Testing Agency, the exam conducting body of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam has released the JNUEE final answer key. Candidates who took the exams which were conducted on was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2021 can now download the final answer key from official website. A step-by-step guide to download the final answer key has been mentioned below. For more information related to JNUEE 2021, candidates can visit the official website nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency earlier released the provisional answer key on its official website and candidates were given time to raise objections. To be noted that the final answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. On the basis of the final answer key, results will be prepared. Since it is the final key, candidates cannot raise objections. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download the same.

JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021: Here is how to download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in to check the final key.

On the homepage, they should click on the JNUEE final answer key 2021 link.

A new PDF file will be opened up on the screen where candidates can check the answers.

Candidates are advised to download the PDF file and also take its printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the JNUEE 2021 final answer key

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared,” the NTA had said on October 11, 2021.

No official date for result release has been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official exam designated portal, jnuexams.nta.ac.in for being updated. Till then candidates can calculate the marks with the help of JNUEE final answer key.