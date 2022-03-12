JNVST 2022 Exam; NVS Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download

JNVST Admit Card: The hall tickets for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 Class 9 admission have been released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). All those candidates who are going to appear in JNVST Class 9 entrance exam can obtain their JNVST Class 9 admit card 2022 by visiting the official website - navodaya.gov.in. Students must note that they will need to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the admit card.

As per the official notice, the JNV selection test for Class 9 is scheduled to be held on April 9, 2022, whereas the JNVST Class 6 examination is set to take place on April 30, 2022. Candidates are strongly advised that they must carry the JNVST Class 9 admit card to the examination center. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear in exams. Candidates can visit the official website to get fresh updates and more information on navodaya.gov.in.

NVS Admit card 2022: Here's how to download NVS Class 9 admit card

Step 1: To download the JNVST Admit Card candidates must need to visit the official website - navodaya.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " JNVST Admit Card 2022 Class 9 " link.

" link. Step 3: Candidates now need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Login by entering the captcha code given on the login page.

Step 5: Then, on the student dashboard, click on the " NVS Admit Card 2022 Class IX " link.

" link. Step 6: The JNVST Class 9 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: It is recommended that students must download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

JNVST Class 9 Entrance Exam | Know Exam Pattern

The JNVST Class 9 admission examination will be conducted for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes.

The questions will carry a total of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks.

There will be four sections in the question paper.

Students need to answer questions from all the sections, including English, Hindi, mathematics, and science.

